The tape “Dovod” became the leader of the Russian distribution last weekend, reports Kinobusiness.com…

The film has collected 25.9 million rubles. Recall that the work of director and screenwriter Christopher Nolan was released on Russian screens on September 3. The main roles in the film were played by John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki and Michael Caine.

In second place is the national sports drama “Streltsov”. The fees amounted to 24.8 million rubles. The director’s work by Ilya Uchitel was released on September 24.

The third place in the box office was taken by the Franco-Belgian animated film “The Bigfoot Family”. The film by directors Ben Stassen and Jeremy Degruson is a continuation of the cartoon “Become a Legend! Bigfoot the Younger. It was released in Russian hire on October 1 and raised 22.3 million rubles over the weekend.

Let’s remind, earlier the film “Streltsov” became the leader of distribution in Russia three times. Last weekend, he raised 42.6 million rubles.