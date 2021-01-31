The animated film “Soul” by the American director Pete Docter again became the leader of the Russian box office. Kinobusiness.com…

It is specified that over the past weekend he collected 260.4 million rubles. Recall that the cartoon “Soul” was released on Russian screens on January 21. The tape tells about a music teacher who dreamed of becoming a great artist.

Once the hero dies, and his soul falls into the world, in which he can find new dreams and talents. The characters were voiced by Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Angela Bassett and other actors. In the first four days of distribution in Russian cinemas, the animated film grossed 268.5 million rubles.

In second place at the box office is the crime thriller “The Devil in the Detail”. The film directed by John Lee Hancock raised 81.7 million rubles. Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto starred.

The third place at the box office went to the film “Monster Hunter”. The fantasy film directed by Paul W.S. Anderson raised 79.5 million rubles. The film stars Milla Jovovich, Tony Jah, Josh Helman and other actors.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian film “The Last Hero: The Root of Evil”, which was released on January 1, grossed over 2 billion rubles in the CIS countries. For 29 days, the film was watched by more than 6.966 million people.