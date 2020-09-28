Tape “Streltsov” became the leader of Russian distribution over the weekend, reports Kinobusiness.com

It is noted that the motion picture raised 117.9 million rubles. The work of director Ilya Uchitel was released on Russian screens on September 24. The main roles in the film were played by Alexander Petrov, Stasya Miloslavskaya, Alexander Yatsenko, Vitaly Khaev, Victor Dobronravov and others.

The second place went to the sci-fi thriller “Argument” directed and written by Christopher Nolan, which was released in Russia on September 3. Over the past weekend, the tape has collected 67.5 million rubles.

On the third line is the film “After. Chapter 2 “, which collected 51.5 million rubles. Recall that the work of director Roger Kumbla, based on the bestseller of the same name by Anna Todd, was released on Russian screens on September 17.