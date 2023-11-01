This year is the end of a stage for fans of Mario Kart 8 Deluxeand it was announced in the last NintendoDirect the latest wave of tracks Booster Course Pass, including characters that had been requested for quite some time. And although there was quite a bit of euphoria with the reveal, no release date was given, it was only said that they would arrive at some point at the end of the year.

Now, through a small teaser, Nintendo revealed that on November 9, users will be able to enjoy these latest tracks and use Diddy Kong, Funky Kong, Pauline or Peachette.

Here you can see it:

The track listing is as follows:

– Rainbow Road for Wii

– Madrid Drive by MK Tour

– DK Mountain from GCN

– Wii Daisy Circuit

– Piranha Plant Cove from MK Tour

– Bowser Castle 3 for SNES

– Rome Avanti Tour by MK Tour

– Rosalina’s Ice World for 3DS

Remember that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Is available in nintendo switch. The expansion pack can be purchased individually or purchased through the Online Expansion Pack, which also includes virtual consoles. N64, Game Boy Advance and SEGA Genesis.

Via: Nintendo

Editor’s note: A great way to end the year is to have the best races, and the better it will be with beloved characters like Diddy Kong, who left the franchise for quite some time. Furthermore, this finally opens the way to the possible Mario Kart 9.