Nintendo has just released a surprise update for its already discontinued console, the 3DS, and everyone dislikes it. Despite the fact that the virtual store (eShop) has been shut down, removing any way to legally acquire new games for the platform, the latest firmware update prevents users from hacking the console and playing illegal games.

This move would be understandable if Nintendo might still be supporting the console, but it’s not. Although it is still possible to purchase legitimate physical copies of some games from 3DS directly from Nintendomany third-party titles and digital exclusives were lost when the eShop closed in March. Now this update just makes it harder to preserve these games, unless fans want to turn to resellers.

The fans of Nintendo noticed this just today and spread the news online to warn others not to download the latest update if they haven’t already hacked their 3DS. It is hoped that there will be a fix at some point, but it will take time as modders will have to find a way around these new measures.

As many fans point out, there’s actually very little reason to bother updating your 3DS. The main attraction for many would have been to access the eShop to buy games and downloadable content, which is obviously no longer possible. Some recommend completely avoiding firmware updates now, in case you want to play a game of 3DS that cannot be acquired without resorting to resellers. Or in the case of exclusively digital titles, that cannot be acquired at all.

Those of you who have already hacked your consoles can upgrade without issue. If they even wanted to, for whatever reason.

It’s not quite clear why Nintendo decided to release an update for a console it is no longer supporting. According to a data miner, the update made changes to the system settings, the internet browser, the main menu, and even the inoperative virtual store. With this in mind, it definitely sounds like it was directed against piracy, though Nintendo has not confirmed it.

In any case, this latest development has only managed to further frustrate many fans of Nintendo. The players of 3DS they were already upset to see the eShop offline this year, so the apparent chase for one of the few remaining ways to play games of 3DS by the company has failed to curry favor with the community. It remains to be seen how long he will receive the 3DS these kinds of updates.

Editor’s note: The line between preservation and piracy is very thin. But I feel like Nintendo is taking things to a level that shouldn’t be bothered. People hacking their games are buying devices like MiYoo anyway, what do you say Belinda? I’d like Nintendo to focus on the present and the future and if they’re not going to service a console anymore, just let it go and just walk away from what people do with it.