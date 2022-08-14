Good news for those who long to cool off: showers are heading our way. Today is still a bit of a bite, but after that it will gradually become cooler in the Netherlands. Although the heat wave will not end after tomorrow.

Today it will be tropically warm in the Netherlands for the last time for the time being, everywhere the mercury rises above 30 degrees. With 34 degrees it will be warmest in the south of the country. Due to a higher humidity, it can even feel a bit sweltering this afternoon.

Yesterday a nationwide heat wave at 10:00 a.m. became a fact. A temperature of 25 degrees was measured in De Bilt. Many people were looking to cool off on the beach early on, which caused crowds on the roads. There were traffic jams on the roads to Scheveningen, Zandvoort and the Zeeland coast.

Before we can speak of a heat wave, the weather must meet two conditions. There must be a maximum temperature of 25 degrees or more for five days in a row. The other condition is that on three days within this range the temperature must be greater than or equal to 30 degrees. The last national heat wave was two years ago. It then lasted from 5 to 17 August.

Heat wave

Anyone who thinks the heat wave will be over after today is wrong. Because although the tropical days are behind us after today, two warm days are still waiting for us. Monday and Tuesday it can still be a maximum of 29 degrees in the Netherlands, Weerplaza reports. A few thunderstorms are expected on Monday, Tuesday will remain mostly dry.

After Tuesday the cooling will come our way. Showers will attempt to drive the heat out of our country on Wednesday. Inland it probably won’t get warmer than 25 degrees. Not even in De Bilt. “And that means that the national heat wave will come to an end. But regionally, especially in the south, the heat wave can still continue”, explains Wilfred Janssen of Weerplaza. It is possible that it will be 25 degrees or warmer there in the coming days.





showers

There are also likely to be showers on Thursday and Friday. But Janssen cannot say how heavy these are in character. “It is still very uncertain. Here and there I read that severe thunderstorms are coming to our country. But I think 95 percent of people at the end of the week think, “I didn’t see a thunderstorm.” That’s because they’re probably very local in nature. The storm can affect one village and not another.”

The showers seem like a relief for the dry soil that has been a concern for the country for some time, but unfortunately that is not the case. The dry soil is still too hard to absorb the water well. In addition, the water is poorly drained, which can cause local nuisance.

Next weekend

After rain comes sunshine. It will be dry next weekend. According to Janssen, how hot it will be is still very uncertain. The temperatures will probably be between 20 and 25 degrees. ,,Although this can add a few more degrees if the wind comes from the south." If that is not the case, then it will really be shivering on the Wadden Islands. After all those summer days, it could be 18 or 19 degrees there next weekend in the worst case.