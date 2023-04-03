HISTORY IN THE DEBATE

THE MOCHIS

April 3, 1973

Student riot. A group of students from Los Mochis High School, for no apparent reason, unleashed a riot, destroying the base of the monument to Juárez, seizing the bust of the meritorious man, throwing stones at police patrols and assaulting vehicles that passed in front of the campus. The incident began when a group of students were on the grass of Juárez Park, behind the Preparatory School, when the patrol arrived to pick up the guard in that sector and leave the relief.

Last troops leave Vietnam. Saigon. The last US troops left Vietnam singing, laughing and joking, ostensibly happy to leave behind 12 years of war and a country that killed nearly 46,000 of their compatriots. General Frederick Weyand, commander of US forces in Vietnam, boarded his four-engined jet with a chest full of decorations, a garland of Vietnamese flowers and a smirk. “Peace with honor has been achieved,” he said. Most excited of all was the US ambassador, Ellsworth Bunker, a close friend of President Nguyen Van Thieu.

The last official day in Vietnam was about to end in tragedy for a crew of American pilots assigned to the Joint Military Commission. The pilots were driving their helicopters from Hue to Danang, when halfway through the flight one of the aircraft apparently faced a technical failure, crashed into a rice paddy and exploded in flames. Another helicopter landed and picked up the crew to continue to their destination. There will only be 159 marines in charge of guarding the embassy and 50 more soldiers assigned to the office of the attaché, who will leave the next day.

Petition by Lupita Velázquez. They formalized their courtship through the marriage commitment, the beautiful Miss Lupita Velázquez and the lawyer Víctor Gutiérrez Román. The lawyer Valentín Gutiérrez Félix, Fabián Escribano and Edna de Escribano arrived at the residence of Don Alfonso Velázquez and Guillermina deVelázquez, who fulfilled the delicate mission entrusted by the groom. After a brief exchange of kind words, the engagement was sealed.

April 3, 1998

The Army will be extremely vigilant. Elements of the Mexican Army will be extremely vigilant in the fishing fields to help Profepa stop the illegal capture of shrimp and the constant violations of the season committed by poachers. Until now, the joint actions carried out by inspectors from the federal agency, the Federal Judicial Police and the elements of the Mexican Navy have been unsuccessful, due to the fact that more personnel are required to preserve marine species from predation.

They execute the “black widow”. Miami. American Juddy Buenoaño, 54, known as the “black widow” for the murder of her husband and her son, became the first woman to be executed in Florida in the last 150 years. Buenoaño’s execution took place in the state prison, receiving a discharge of five thousand volts of electricity. The woman at all times maintained her innocence for the alleged commission of the murders, she declined the offer to present her last words before the sentence was served.

