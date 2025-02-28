02/28/2025



Updated at 11: 20h.





He Seville FC He has carried out on this day of Andalusia his last training before setting up to Madrid, where this Saturday he visits to the Ray Vallecano On the 26th day of LaLiga EA Sports. In the absence of knowing the final list of cited of García Pimientathe session has had few news, more than Little He has returned to work with the group with total normality and points to the appointment in Vallecas.

The casualties are the ones that everyone knows: Nianzou, Gudelj, Akor Adams and Sambi Lokonga. All of them will be absent due to injury and that makes things difficult for a Pimiento Garcia who already has a fair template of troops. The coach himself complained to the closure of the January market of the limited depth of his squad and the problems in some concrete locations such as the left side.

The fact is that Sevilla FC will face its meeting in Vallecas with 16 chips of the first team, more Juanlu and Idumbothat continue to maintain the branch of the subsidiary. Pepper crosses the fingers so that new unforeseen events do not arise in the second section of the season. The 16 with a card are Nyland, Álvaro Ferllo, Carmona, Badé, Marcao, Kike Salas, Pedrosa, Gudelj, Agumé, Sow, Saúl, Rubén Vargas, Lukebakio, Ejke, Suso E Isaac Romero.

In today’s session, to complete the group work, the Manu Bueno, Antonetti and Ramón Martínez quarries have participated, who have already been part of the previous list of summoned against Mallorca and aim to repeat against Rayo Vallecano.