The trailer of Last Train Home shows us some gameplay sequences mixed with live-action sequences and fragments in computer graphics. The video briefly explains what the fundamental features of the game are, between exploration and troop management.

During the THQ Nordic Showcase was shown Last Train Home gameplay trailer , the strategy game from Ashborne Games. You can see the video below.

Last Train Home, how much we know about the game

Last Train Home it was announced in June 2023 during the PC Games Show and now it’s back on display. The release is currently scheduled for a generic 2023 and the game will be published only on PC.

The game tells of a mission in a “desolate and war-torn” land. The setting is Russia which is gripped by a civil war between the two great armies: the Red Army and the White Army. We will be in the middle and we will have to manage the few resources at our disposal and keep up the morale of our troops.

We will have to survive in the remote Siberian landsfighting the cold. The missions are in real time and we must constantly plan our actions to choose which objectives to pursue. We will also be able to equip soldiers to improve them. The train will also be one of our allies, and we will have to upgrade and maintain it.

Last Train Home is based on the story of Czechoslovakian Legion and of his struggle during the First World War.