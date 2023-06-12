From the PC Gaming Show 2023 the presentation trailer of. has also arrived Last Train Homean interesting strategic characterized by a historical setting placed after the First World War, in Eastern Europe.

Developed by the Ashborne Games team, Last Train Home takes us to explore the Czechoslovakian Legion, on a long journey home from the war front.

The path to get home with this “last train” goes through Siberia though and leads the protagonists to face rather extreme conditions, on board the train.

Using a simple steam locomotive, the protagonists will therefore have to survive various threats from the environment and from other soldiers. Last Train Home therefore turns out to be a real one real-time strategyin which we have to try to manage the group of characters in the best possible way so as not to lose pieces along the way.

In addition to this particular play structure, Last Train Home is also characterized by a beautiful graphic style that recalls the atmosphere of the historical period in question and of the setting in which the events take place. Everything does not yet have a precise release date but is expected to arrive shortly, probably by the end of 2023.