Philippe Coutinho’s agent, Kia Joorabchian, has made it clear that the Brazilian “stays.” Antoine Griezmann mentioned final Tuesday that his future “is at Barça.” And though Ousmane Dembélé has not mentioned something, the dearth of presents and Barça’s obligation to pay an additional 30 million to Dortmund if it sells it, permits us to ensure that he’ll proceed as Barça participant in 2020-21. It’s the trident of 400 million. Three world-class stars who haven’t made Neymar overlook, the mission for which they got here, and who’ve put Barça in a fragile financial state of affairs. Bartomeu not solely spent the 222 million that the Brazilian paid to flee to Paris Saint Germain. The funding doubled and the outcome, you’ll be able to see, has been horrible.

Specifically, Dembélé arrived in the summertime of 2017 from Borussia Dortmund. Barça paid 105 million for the controversial Frenchman, who already got here with unhealthy references for declaring in absentia together with his membership and leaving his residence in a large number. Along with the primary 105 million, Barça has already paid 20 extra for his qualification for 2 editions of the Champions League and for the Frenchman’s first 50 video games as a Barça participant. His efficiency has been a catastrophe. Plagued with accidents since he arrived, he has not performed soccer for ten and a half months after breaking down on November 27, 2019. Believing in him at present solely has to do with the supernatural. Along with his bodily issues, there’s a poor studying of many features of the sport that he solely compensates together with his bodily exuberance, and it will likely be essential to see how he’s in that side after very critical accidents and glass legs. However Dembélé has no presents and can attempt to persuade Koeman. He must do it, both without any consideration winger, if Messi performs as a midfielder; or as an alternative choice to Ansu, as a result of Fati is forward.

Though Barça and Liverpool didn’t make public the figures for the signing of Coutinho on the categorical want of the Reds, the worth of the operation was round 160 million euros. The Brazilian arrived in January 2018 and, after a couple of thrilling months with spectacular performances within the Cup, fell from grace within the 2018-19 season with the ultimate epilogue of the whistles from the Camp Nou crowd. Regardless of being a participant with simple expertise, his efficiency was extraordinarily low and Barça determined that he would go to Munich. ANDl final winter, there was no risk that Coutinho would proceed at Barça, satisfied that he would discover a membership within the Premier that might alleviate, by not less than a proportion, the monetary fiasco of the signing. Covid-19 modified the scene. Given the dearth of presents, Barça, with the settlement of Koeman, has determined that he’s a part of the squad. Its match is unclear.

Griezmann completes the trident of 400 million euros. His first yr was grey. Satisfied of taking a step ahead in his profession, he arrived at Barça after the Barça membership paid the 120 million euros of his termination clause. His signing didn’t generate consensus for the well-known documentary La Choice. The participant’s perspective, nonetheless, was convincing the followers, who’ve seen him work. However don’t get pleasure from. Griezmann has not been comfortable. Away from his common place, he has not had the prominence he deserves within the sport. It light and ended up wanting like simply one other footballer.

This 2020-21 season will most likely be the final likelihood for these three gamers who raised so many expectations and who generate so many doubts at present. Bartomeu confessed amongst his most intimate that his largest mistake as president was spending Neymar’s 222 million on two footballers who haven’t given Barça something like Dembélé and Coutinho. Griezmann doesn’t but fall into this class of failure. However the three are obliged to justify, without delay, the multimillion-dollar funding that the membership made to seek out some formulation that might make Neymar overlook. Match-ball for the trident of 400 million.