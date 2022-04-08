Lugo and Cartagena will open the day 35 each wrapped in their private fights (follow the match live on AS.com). The locals, who return home after a tour of two consecutive days as visitors in which they harvested paths defeats (with the mitigating factor of the lineage of the rivals), they want to win again to prevent the buzz from starting. The season is being more than worthwhile and relegation looks very far, eleven points away, but the suffering of past seasons invites us to finish the goal as soon as possible and not tempt the witches, that there are, there are. While, those of Carrion come as defeat against Oviedo he has pushed them away five points from play off also leaving a trail of casualties that will significantly condition the eleven that jump to the Galician green. For them winning is an obligation to avoid losing definitely the sixth place train and also finally find stability away from Cartagonova.

Nor is it that albes I’m overflowing with troops, things as they are. He recovers Alende for the axis of the rear, where he will form with Alberto Rodríguez, but will lose Juanpe by sanction in the spinal cord. Nor will he have Ros, who continues to recover, in addition to the bad news of the week, Joselu’s loss of four to six months after surgery on his battered left knee. Lebedenko will return to the left flank and Clavería will be in the game against which his team was. Upstairs, Carrillo and Barreiro will fight for the top position and Moyano and Cuéllar for the right-handed winger.

Carrion will also have to solve your puzzle particular. The arbitral pickle against Oviedo he left him without Silva, Dauda or Tejera, in addition to Bodiger who retired injured. Four indisputable that make eleven an unknown in which not even a system change is ruled out placing three central. However, the Cartagena will show off De Blasis and Rubén Castro in the Anxo Carro, two players who by themselves they are enough to be able to oppose the victory against any opponent. Either way, both teams need a win. The ball rolls at nine.