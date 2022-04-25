Lester (11) has sports day. The teacher asked for help from parents. I volunteered because this is the last time I can do anything with him and his class before he starts his new adventure in high school. My son himself is moderately enthusiastic. I get instructions at breakfast. “Mom, you have to put on your black Nike shorts and sneakers, with that black-pink sweater.” With a concerned look in his eyes he continues: “And please put your hair in a ponytail and some make-up. You look like you haven’t slept in ten years.”

