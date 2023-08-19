Former president won gifts from Saudi Arabia that would have been sold abroad; he claims he did not receive money, according to the defense

the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) won a semi-jewel from a jewelry store he visited on Friday (18.Aug.2023) in Setor Sul, in Goiânia (GO). “The last time I got a gift like this it was a bigger problem”, joked the former chief executive in reference to the case of jewels in Saudi Arabia. The information is from the popular.

Bolsonaro went to Goiânia to participate in an event in I claim (Legislative Assembly of Goiás), where he received the honorary title of Citizenship of Goiana.

JEWELRY CASE

On Thursday (17.Aug), Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), responded to the request of the PF (Federal Police) and authorized the breach of bank secrecy of the former president and former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro.

The corporation’s objective is to identify whether Bolsonaro benefited from the money from the sale, by members of his government, of gifts given by foreign delegations.

A PF report indicates that a Rolex watch, a Saudi gift, was delivered to the former president and later sold in the US. Bolsonaro’s former lawyer Frederick Wassef would have repurchased the watch in the North American country to deliver it to the TCU (Union Court of Auditors) for a value greater than the sale.

In addition, the document shows messages from Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid about having arranged with his father, General Lourena Cid, to deliver US$ 25,000 in cash to Bolsonaro so as not to do “movement” in the ex-president’s account.

