Jimbee Cartagena welcomes Ribera Navarra this afternoon (6:00 p.m.) with the aim of recovering the good vibes lost last week in Valencia, with the defeat against bottom club Levante (4-2). The meloneros had not lost until then in the second round and face the last duel before their historic participation in the final four of the Copa del Rey, which will take place next week in Antequera.

Duda’s men face the game only with the loss of Raúl Rocha, who will be recovered for the next commitment. In addition, there will be a good atmosphere in the Palacio de los Deportes, as the melon club has sold tickets for one euro throughout the week and more than a thousand seats have been dispatched. The founder and former president of the club, Antonio Mínguez, will be honored. 14 points above the ninth place, if they win today they could stay one point away from the mathematical classification for the ‘playoff’ for the league title.

Ribera Navarra, twelfth in the table, arrives at the worst moment of the season. With only one victory in the last ten games they have played, Diego Ríos’ men have made life difficult and, currently, they are only three points above the relegation places. The great threat for the Navarrese is Terry, who has already scored 22 goals this season.

Meanwhile, Jimbee Cartagena ran yesterday in favor of the professionalization of futsal. Its manager, Roberto Sánchez, declared that this fact is “irreversible” and that it will mean “one more step” for national futsal. In addition, he recalled that “the entire structure of the Jimbee is professional.”

For his part, Duda, melon coach, asserted: “Surely there are good arguments for non-professionalization, but I can’t find them.” The Brazilian concluded: “Our sport needs this big step to improve, to become more serious.”