Last survivor of ship sunk in Pearl Harbor dies at 102

Louis Anthony Conter, at an event in December 2016, in memory of the victims of the attack on Pearl Harbor | Photo: Petty Officer 2nd Class Laurie Dexter/Disclosure/Wikimedia Commons

The last survivor of the battleship USS Arizona, sunk during Japan's bombing of the American base at Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, has died at the age of 102.

According to information from the Associated Press, Louis Anthony Conter passed away on Monday (1st) at his home in Grass Valley, California, due to heart failure.

In the Japanese attack, to which the American response was to enter World War II, 1,177 sailors and marines from the USS Arizona died, which represented almost half of the 2,403 Americans killed in the attack.

Conter was a quartermaster in the US Navy and was on the main deck of the Arizona when Japanese planes began flying over the Pearl Harbor base in Hawaii. The bomb that sank the ship was dropped 13 minutes after the battle began.

He served between 1939 and 1967 in the United States armed forces, in which he reached the rank of lieutenant commander, and, in addition to the Second World War, he was also in the Korean War (1950-53). Afterwards, he worked as a real estate developer in California. In 2021, he published an autobiography.