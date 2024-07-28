Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/28/2024 – 16:56

Organizers of the Paris Olympics apologized on Sunday to anyone offended by a scene that evoked Leonardo da Vinci’s The Last Supper during the glamorous opening ceremony.

Da Vinci’s painting depicts the moment when Jesus Christ declared that an apostle would betray him.

The scene during Friday’s ceremony featured DJ and producer Barbara Butch, an LGBTQ+ icon, flanked by drag performers and dancers.

Religious leaders around the world condemned the performance, with the French Catholic Church’s Bishops’ Conference criticizing the “mocking scenes” against Christianity, a sentiment echoed by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

The Anglican Communion in Egypt expressed its “deep regret” and said the ceremony could result in the IOC “losing its distinct sporting identity and humanitarian message”.

The ceremony’s artistic director, Thomas Jolly, had said the aim was to celebrate diversity and pay tribute to the festival and French gastronomy.

Paris 2024 spokeswoman Anne Descamps was asked about the protests during an International Olympic Committee press conference on Sunday.

“Clearly, there was never any intention to show disrespect to any religious group. On the contrary, I think that (with) Thomas Jolly, we really tried to celebrate community tolerance,” Descamps said. “Looking at the poll results, we believe that this goal was achieved. If people were offended, of course, we are very, very sorry,” she said.

Jolly explained his intentions to The Associated Press after the ceremony.

“My desire is not to be subversive, nor to mock, nor to scandalize,” Jolly said. “Above all, I wanted to send a message of love, a message of inclusion and in no way to divide.” (WITH AP)