In last night’s episode of Maria De Filippi’s Last Stop program, one of the protagonist couples was the one formed by Luca and Stefania. The two decided to join the program to solve problems between them and have a meeting point. The problems between the two began four years ago, Luca has unfortunately betrayed his wife and in she she’s born a jealousy that flows in possession.

Stefania says: “I have horns. I trusted but after the betrayal the catastrophe. He complains because he says I don’t let him live, I can’t put a stone on it “. While Luca from him declares: “Ours is a beautiful story, but a problematic one that is beautiful. You must forgive me. I fought a lot for her, I also went against my family. I was 23, she never made me weigh anything though. And then the damage happened “. Even within the program, Stefania’s jealousy comes out towards her husband, after a few shots that portray Luca who, during an outing, approaches other women.

Luca in fact organizes an evening together with another participant of the house and takes his Porsche. His wife forbade to go around with them machine, to prevent him from bragging to other women for hookup. Within the reality show, however, Luca does not stop and to get out he uses the car, which during the evening, as expected by Stefania, he uses to attract women.

Even at Ultima Fermata the car proves to be a means of pride for Luca and fear for Stefania, their car that he calls ‘Bolide’. Precisely for these events, Stefania has more than once strictly prohibited Luca ad go out with the Porsche and to go with the van instead. But Luca, with resourcefulness and indifference, given the distance with his wife, goes out with the big car.

And during the exit he states: “I don’t command anything, but who made me do it”. Initially he and the other competitor go to a place to have an aperitif, and Luca tries to approach other women between offers of bottles at the table and chat, but is rejected by all. Stefania at the sight of the videos that portray her husband in certain situations, justifies her jealousy: “This is why I don’t give him the car, he is like that. I don’t have to check the phone, I don’t have to ask him where he is “.

So the protagonist of Ultima Fermata, together with another girl from the program, decides to go out with the Porsche which she emphasizes is registered in her name. Together they go to a bar to have an aperitif, toast and chat but nothing more. Then she continues Stefania’s revenge by going to play Padel with a suit in shooting and a young coach. She, along with the teacher, lets out a confession and tells her story with her husband.

Stefania says: “I’m questioning marriage.” And finally her husband has a fit of jealousy towards her. But soon after, Stefania has a breakdown: she bursts into a liberating cry. Luca, struck, declares: “It hurts me to see her cry. I know she loves me, she wouldn’t have stayed after her betrayal. If I wanted to leave I would have already left, I need her. I never told her I want to leave her ”.