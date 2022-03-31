After the episode of Last stop what happened between George And Stefania? When the cameras turned off on the studio, 20 days later, the boys were joined by the editorial team of the dating show.

So let’s find out if the two are still together and if he has thus achieved awareness of the choices for the future. “I am really happy with what we are creating. His intentions have changed, with the program and the psychologist he was able to clarify. Now we are trying to have a child ” admits Stefania.

Giorgio finally reveals: “I realized that maybe it was time for me to change. I realized what I want from life which was not to lose her. I am 40 and it is the right time to try to have a child“, Euphoric at his change.

But let’s take a step back. Giorgio and Stefania come to the comparison final of the Last Stop route. The face-to-face request comes from you, which begins with these words: “I saw you for the umpteenth time talking about a pregnant woman about her physical appearance, about how she will deform after giving birth “.

“The thing that scares you most is that you will no longer be physically attracted to it and it is something that makes me feel terrible, to think that my husband, with whom I have been for 13 years, thinks this”.

But he has other implications in mind and replies: “We were at a time when neither I nor you could find a solution”. But Stefania has clear ideas and not takes steps back: “I want a child with you, I don’t know if it was someone else if I wanted to”.

It ends in the episode of Ultima Fermata with an admission by Giorgio who thus changes the route of the finale: “I found myself thinking about my life without you and I put it on the scales. Despite these fears that I have and that I cannot erase so suddenly, I think that I cannot see my life without you. I think it is right, because I am convinced, that we can become the three of us ”.