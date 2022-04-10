The last episode of Ultima Fermata, conducted by Simona Ventura, featured the couple formed by Luigi and Francesca. To call the program is she who, suspicious of the attitude of her partner, wants to see clearly and understand if the suspected of the betrayal it’s just his fixation.

Francesca is convinced that Luigi has betrayed her several times, having discovered about hers phone of the messages ambiguous with other women. But not only that: the man is also registered at some meeting sites.

During his stay in the villa, the man confronts his travel companions and also makes a journey with the therapist, thus coming to the conclusion that the time has come for him to confess everything there truth.

Luigi’s betrayal occurred with a tourist and the man reveals: “I don’t even remember his name, it all happened in one day”. The clip of the confession comes immediately shown to Francescawho thus discovers everything and immediately requests the final confrontation with her partner.

The woman is visibly disappointed and does not know that on the other side Luigi in the meantime he has made an important decision. The man went to a jewelry store for buy a ring and thus ask Francesca to become his wife.

The future bride, however, is not of the same idea and the desire to end this relationship is maturing. It get consumed so a real drama in the face-to-face confrontation of Ultima Fermata: she is furious and does not want to hear reasons, Luigi tries to get her apologies.

He kneels and takes out the box with the ring. There are no words or rings to keep Francesca’s fury, that she not only refuses the marriage proposal, but she throws the other ring at her too screaming: “I don’t want anything of yours anymore!”. Luigi is desperate: “With this gesture you have really mortified me!”. This puts an end to their love story, which has definitely come to its last stop.