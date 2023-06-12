FromGeorge Anastasiadis close

For the fallen green superstar Robert Habeck, the struggle for a compromise on his heating law is the last chance before the crash. A commentary by Georg Anastasiadis.

You don’t disenchant populists by imitating their language – you do it by solving problems and relieving citizens of their very legitimate concerns. Free voters boss Hubert Aiwanger and the Greens, each for themselves, drew the fundamentally wrong conclusions from the cry for help from 13,000 citizens at the Erdinger heating demo. Aiwanger’s attempt to verbally overtake the AfD is just as unhelpful as the red-green zeal to put the demonstrators (including the speakers) under suspicion of the law in advance. So the ideologues from the left and the right rock each other up – to the benefit of both parties. It becomes completely absurd when the Greens then blame the rather harmless Union for the strengthening of the AfD. Manfred Güllner, head of the opinion research institute Forsa, is more likely to be right when he describes the impression of a “green dictatorship” that is driving many voters into the arms of right-wing populists.

Pollsters: Impression of a “green dictatorship” drives AfD voters

The traffic light government has just shown how it can be done better with the asylum compromise. The agreement comes late, and it is not yet sufficient – ​​and yet Germany, of all people, is leaving the fatal historical wrong path under an SPD head of government, which a CDU chancellor of all people embarked on in 2015 and thus conjured up the AfD spook. The tearful protest by parts of the Greens against the tougher asylum course is as expected as they are forgetful of democracy. There are not only rights of migrants. There is also the right of indigenous people to protect their communities from the emergence of extreme forces.

The population rightly expects the SPD, Greens and FDP to finally turn the heating law upside down – with longer transition periods, enabling pragmatic, technology-neutral solutions (such as district heating) and social cushioning. A compromise is being worked out behind the scenes at high pressure. For the fallen superstar Robert Habeck, this is the last chance not to end up in political hell as a green Guttenberg.

