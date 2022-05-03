Dhe FC Bayern Munich missed the final four in the basketball Euroleague. The Bundesliga club lost the fifth and decisive quarterfinals at title favorites FC Barcelona 72:81 (37:31) on Tuesday and must have beaten them 2:3 in the best-of-five series.
While the Euroleague season is over for coach Andrea Trinchieri’s team, FC Barcelona are in the semi-finals on May 19 and meet Real Madrid in Belgrade.
Bayern were two quarters the better team and deservedly went into the dressing room with a six-point lead. In the third quarter, Munich suffered a phase of weakness (15:29), while Barcelona turned the match around with former NBA professional Nikola Mirotic. Before the final section, Barcelona led 60-52. The Spaniards couldn’t let this lead go away and made it into the Final Four. Best pitcher at Bayern was Othello Hunter with 18 points. For Barcelona, Nicolas Laprovittola (26 points) and Mirotic (20) were the most successful.
#stop #Barcelona #EuroleagueAus #Bayern #basketball #players
