Dhe FC Bayern Munich missed the final four in the basketball Euroleague. The Bundesliga club lost the fifth and decisive quarterfinals at title favorites FC Barcelona 72:81 (37:31) on Tuesday and must have beaten them 2:3 in the best-of-five series.

While the Euroleague season is over for coach Andrea Trinchieri’s team, FC Barcelona are in the semi-finals on May 19 and meet Real Madrid in Belgrade.

Bayern were two quarters the better team and deservedly went into the dressing room with a six-point lead. In the third quarter, Munich suffered a phase of weakness (15:29), while Barcelona turned the match around with former NBA professional Nikola Mirotic. Before the final section, Barcelona led 60-52. The Spaniards couldn’t let this lead go away and made it into the Final Four. Best pitcher at Bayern was Othello Hunter with 18 points. For Barcelona, ​​Nicolas Laprovittola (26 points) and Mirotic (20) were the most successful.