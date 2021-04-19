ofAndreas Schmid shut down

When will the Union’s K question be answered? Söder has now confirmed that he will accept a CDU decision. It could fall on the party executive committee on Monday evening. News ticker.

Armin Laschet * and Markus Söder are fighting for the Union’s candidacy for chancellor.

After much back and forth, clarity could soon prevail.

On Monday (April 19, from 6 p.m.) the CDU federal executive committee will give advice. CSU boss Söder will accept the decision.

Berlin – Who will stand as the head of the parties in the federal election on September 26th? While the SPD decided early on on a candidate for chancellor with Olaf Scholz, the Greens followed suit on Monday (April 19) and presented Annalena Baerbock. Meanwhile, there is still disagreement in the Union. Armin Laschet or Markus Söder? Who is the CDU / CSU sending into the race? A decision is apparently getting closer – on Monday evening the CDU board will meet for a possibly decisive meeting.

Laschet or Söder: Power struggle within the Union – who will be candidate for chancellor?

Actually, the K question should have been clarified between Easter and Pentecost among the Union parties. Then CSU boss Söder declared on April 11th to stand for a candidacy – quickly and violently there was a sister-party power struggle between the prime ministers of the two most populous federal states. On the one hand, Laschet, who was only elected as CDU chairman in January, and on the other, the challenger of the Bavarian sister party.

After announcing his intention, Söder declared that he would also accept a decision by the larger CDU for Laschet without resentment. After the chairmanship of the CDU had clearly voted in favor of Laschet, the Franconian then relied on the “base” instead of the “small back room”. One must “listen in” to the CDU and CSU parliamentary group and also include the voices from the CDU state associations and the opinion of the population, he said. Söder enjoys significantly better poll ratings * compared to his counterparty.

K-Question of the Union: Young Union clearly for Söder – also Prime Minister more pro CSU boss

CDU MPs and several CDU regional associations then publicly favored Söder as a candidate for chancellor during the week. After an already historic Union parliamentary group meeting, the CDU minister-presidents also positioned themselves for one of the two candidates. Reiner Haseloff (Saxony-Anhalt), Tobias Hans (Saarland) and Michael Kretschmer (Saxony) spoke out in favor of Söder, Daniel Günther (Schleswig-Holstein) and Volker Bouffier (Hesse) in favor of Laschet.

Meanwhile, the CSU presidium is just as much behind Söder as the Junge Union. 14 of 18 JU regional associations have now spoken out in favor of the 54-year-old – including Rhineland-Palatinate, where a special meeting with Julia Klöckner planned for Tuesday has now been brought forward to Monday. It is about a mood picture of the regional association. Klöckner, also CDU federal vice, had positioned himself in favor of Laschet. Christian Baldauf *, parliamentary group leader and top candidate in the state election on March 14 *, has not yet made a clear decision.

Laschet or Söder? CDU federal executive meets on Monday evening – decision is approaching

So there are many different currents within the CDU / CSU, which makes reaching an agreement more difficult. Nonetheless, the decision could soon be made. Because according to the press statements of the two candidates, the CDU federal executive committee will meet on Monday evening at 6 p.m. Laschet called a special online conference for this. “I will make a proposal to the federal executive board as to how we can quickly resolve the unresolved issue between the CDU and the CSU,” announced the native of Aachen. He hopes that decisions will be made “very quickly this week”.

If this decision is clearly in favor of Laschet, Söder and the CSU * will respect this, the Bavarian Prime Minister announced. “If the CDU confidently makes a clear decision, then we will accept it,” said Söder in Munich. The CDU is the stronger and bigger of the sisters, “only it can decide whether the breadth is there or not”. Söder himself gave Laschet a refusal on his invitation to the appointment, he would not appear in the evening. It could still be explosive. Because “the time is ripe”, as Söder emphasized. In this ticker we will keep you up to date on all important developments regarding the Union’s K-question. (as) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA