L’Last king of Rome. Niccolo Moriconi he returns after 4 years to the Olimpico and in the first of the three sold outs in the capital’s stadium, in front of an audience of 65,000 “souls” (in all, 195,000 are expected in the Roman live shows), he drags his audience on a ride of music and words, emotions and choirs worthy of the most experienced of performers. After the date zero in Lignano, the Olimpico is the real baptism of fire of the 2023 stadium tour, and the 27-year-old from San Basilio also gives the public the surprise of a Antonello Venditti guest stars. “After 4 years I’m back playing at the Olimpico. This time for 3 nights. Stuff that even a hyper-dreamy child like me would have thought was too much… too much even to dream about”, wrote Ultimo a few hours before going on the huge stage topped by giant screens and equipped with a cross walkway to furrow the large stalls in all directions.

After a spectacular opening with ‘You feel good‘, which is almost a declaration of intent for an audience that responds enthusiastically, Ultimo expertly mixes songs from his five albums: ‘Planets’ of 2017, ‘Peter Pan’ of 2018, ‘Colpa delle Favole’ of 2019, ‘Solo’ of 2021, up to ‘Alba’ released this year. So come ‘I’m crazy about you’ (from ‘Alba’), ‘Ovunque tu sia’ and ‘Sabbia’ (from ‘Planets), ‘Clouds in my head’ (from ‘Alba’), ‘The only strength I have’ (from ‘Planets’), ‘Piccola stella’ (from ‘Colpa delle Favole’), ‘Poesia senza veli’ (from ‘Peter Pan’) and again ‘I live to live’ (from ‘Alba’). Ultimo gives himself with all of himself and the audience follows him in chorus.

Great emotion and surprise when Ultimo welcomes Antonello Venditti on stage with the iconic ‘Night before exams‘ (dedicated to all young people engaged in high school) and ‘Sora Rosa‘ (a sort of ultimatum manifesto, “A Sora Rosa I’m leaving, my heart is shattered for shame, of this land that never helps me, of these people who spit on you , who has never taken a farce ‘n hand, who distinguishes himself from a tie”). After the bath of choirs and applause, Ultimo resumes the set with one of his most loved pieces of him, ‘Il ballo delle incertezze’ (from ‘Peter Pan’) followed by ‘Amati semper’ (from ‘Colpa delle Favole’) .

To please the fans very attached to his already important repertoire, despite his young age, Ultimo then offers a acoustic medley with the band (putting in 7 other songs, ‘The biggest star in the universe’, ‘Tu’, ‘Cascare nei tue occhi’, ‘Peter pan’, ‘Farfalla bianca’, ‘Chiave’ and ‘Buongiorno vita’).

Once the medley is over, Ultimo doesn’t spare himself, he takes to the big stage and offers ‘Hypochondria’ (from ‘Colpa delle Favole’), ‘Canzone stupida’ (from ‘Peter Pan’), ‘Colpa delle favole’, ‘Sul finale’ ( alone’). Then again a medley of ‘That thread that unites us’ and ‘All of this is you’). The stadium explodes with ‘Your particulars’ and ‘Superheroes’.

The singer-songwriter leaves everyone speechless when for the inevitable piano and voice set he literally takes flight sitting at his beloved piano (with ‘Alba’, ‘Amare’, ‘L’leganza delle stelle’, ‘Solo’, ‘Giusy’ and ‘Rondini al leghenza’), which is lifted several meters onto the stage. is the highlight of the impressive production of Vivo Concerti.

But perhaps the most acclaimed trifecta of pieces is almost at the end and sees the artist ring ‘Come into my heart’, ‘I dedicate silence to you’ and ‘Planets’, three of the hits to which the public is most attached. The ending is for the battle cry ‘Fateme sing’. But in over two and a half hours of music there is also room for the return to the stage by popular demand and the greeting to the public comes on ‘Sogni pendí’. The audience of the Olimpico including teenagers, adults, mothers and children, dreams with him. Tomorrow and Monday we repeat with two more sold out. Then on 17 and 18 July it will be the turn of San Siro.