These days, role-playing games are experiencing a true golden age, and there are more and more new titles being released, especially those featuring settings and situations that are extremely out of the ordinary. This also means having fresh and peculiar mechanics in front of you, which mix “role playing” and rolling dice in increasingly ingenious ways. Last Resortwhich we tell you about in the review, is a survival-based role-playing game, created by Claudio Serena with MS Editionsand which will put us face to face with one of the apocalypses strangest ever conceived!

In fact, in the default scenario we will find ourselves at “Kahakai Resort”one of the most prestigious in the entire Pacific Ocean, where we will have to maintain calm and coolness together with the guests of the peaceful island… while the Apocalypse is unleashing in the rest of the world. The government hasn’t been in touch for a week now, with communications having stopped. In short, we will behave in the most civilized way possible, as per the regulations, to make our stay as best as possible (that is, even in the world of the living). But let’s proceed in order.

An alternative Apocalypse

Last Resort is a survivalist title that is inspired in its mechanics by The Black Hack, thought for a group going 3 to 6 players (among which one will be the narrator), and which will end in a maximum of 12 sessions of gameplay with an average ranging from 2 to 3 hours each. If you’re not a fan of warring between players, don’t worry, because it’s a non-competitive game, where on the contrary to cooperate with their companions it will be fundamental to have some hope of victory.

What we described at the beginning, however, is only that deafult scenario made available by the creator, but there are also other alternatives present in the small manual (about 60 pages), which are openly inspired by The Walking Dead, The Last of Usand even at Sci-Fi adventures!

Not a simple brochure

As already mentioned, the game manual is not very long, but it is very detailed and understandable, capable of guiding us in all phases of creating our adventure. This applies to both the glossary of game termsfor the creation of our “Survivor”for the role of the narrator, and obviously for all the game actions and his progress. The advice, even if it is not strictly necessary, is that all players have read the manual once before starting the adventure, for greater personal clarity and to promote fluidity.

Although much of the manual is made up of texts, these are written clearly, with large letters, and with skilful use of bold and highlighters, which manage to attract attention in a concrete way when we are looking for something specific. They are also present different artwork, which go well with the atmosphere that the game wants to give, as well as effects and marks on the pages (to simulate wear and tear on the paper, bloodstains and so on). Finally they are the cards are also present that you will need, such as those to create the Survivor, that of Threats and others. Those empty you can easily photocopy them to play while the others “filled” you can read them carefully, since they contain clear information examples how they should be used. For example, there are also some dedicated to events that happen over time, or photos that describe which resources will be present in each scenario.

Survive at all costs!

First it will be important create your Survivor. To do this correctly you will need to fill out the form (very clear in its composition) as indicated in the manual. Specifically, we will have to choose the first namei talents(which will affect dice rolls), theegamithe competence And the equipmentbut there are also indicators of specific resources in the sheet – Blood And Spirit representing physical and mental health – e personal resources, which we will have to think about and insert ourselves. If there are no ideas, the game asks some questions to help the player create them. Obviously choose the setting first, and equip each player with at least two dice of each type Between d4, d6, d8, d10 And d12: you will then be ready to go!

A particular thing about Last Resort is that the regulation does not give discounts to anyonewhether you are a Survivor, or they are a threat, whether played by a player, or the narrator.

Inside the game, once chosen the setting and the apocalyptic calamity that is destroying the planet, we will find ourselves defining the map of the island (in the case of the default setting), with the narrator choosing one of the events of the scenario (by itself, or with a die). The purpose of the survivors will often be to solve the island’s problems that will present themselves, or collect resources (food, medicine, energy, mood), and obviously repel any threats.

One of the things that the player will find himself doing the most is carry out tests, perhaps facing dangerous situations and/or with an uncertain outcome. To overcome them, the player will have to choose one of its resources, describing how he wants to overcome this obstacle (thereby choosing an appropriate resource for the action). If the character does not have a suitable one, he will have to spend one of the special ones (Blood or Spirit). Once done, the player he will have to roll a die of the corresponding size, the larger the nut, the better:

with a 5 or more there will be a success the resource will not be spent, equipment is not damaged, and no damage is taken from on-scene threats.

there will be a the resource will not be spent, equipment is not damaged, and no damage is taken from on-scene threats. With 3 or 4 we will get a success with complications then there will be some unintended consequences, such as deterioration of an object or expenditure of the resource.

we will get a then there will be some unintended consequences, such as deterioration of an object or expenditure of the resource. 1 and 2 will make us fail the testwe will not get what we want, and the consequences will be more severe.

As already mentioned upgrades And talentsor perhaps skills, will go to influence shots, so we will have to make our choices carefully to optimize our actions. However they can also be subject to disadvantages, perhaps for situations that the narrator deems unfavorable, or something else. Players, if possible, will also be able to help each otherwhich strengthens the die of the resource being used, but whoever helps must use his own action.

Without going into too much detail, players will also be subject to turns, movement, using and managing equipment, using bonds, and more. Just know one thing: the Blood and Spirit resources they can also be consumed with failures and threatsand if these will come sold out, the survivor will dieor he will fall into one catatonic state from which he will never recover.

The last holiday

Last Resort is certainly a particular RPGwhich places the collaborationL’integration (everyone can really play, with the right precautions regarding the themes), and above all the difficulty is not too high to start a campaign with friends. The roles are well defined, and the dynamics proposed do not require suffocating convolutions that weigh down the experience. The possibility of using different settings gives an extra inspiration for the replayabilitywhile the familiarity with the topics treatises – among the various inspirations cited – can be the definitive piece to push even players less accustomed to RPGs to identify with the role of the survivor. If you want to play in special modes, there’s something for you too! There is in fact a short optional regulation for creating one-shot sessionswith alternative and/or more punitive methods.