He Betis Keep preparing the duel back from your tie Conference League before him Gent Belgian. The Verdiblanco team maintains an important advantage after the first leg played last Thursday (0-3) and will seek to certify its presence in the next round of the European competition at Benito Villamarín.

Manuel Pellegrini He directed on Wednesday the last preparatory session on the grass of the Verdiblanco stadium before passing through the press room with the Brazilian Natan. Bellerín, Fornals, Lo Celso, Ángel Ortiz and Marc Roca They were not exercising with the rest of their companions, while the Canteranos Mateo, Germán, Arribas and Dani Pérez They completed the group.

The Portuguese William Carvalho He repeated presence on the grass after being the positive note last Tuesday. However, neither the Portuguese nor Cucho Hernández They can play tomorrow against the Gent, since they are not registered in this competition.