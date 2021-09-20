fromMaximilian Kettenbach conclude

It is the all-important week for the parties in Germany. The general election is due next Sunday. We give an overview of the surveys.

Munich / Berlin – Germany holds its breath before election day on September 26, 2021, because it has never been so tight. The tendency of the most recent polls is clear: SPD ahead of CDU / CSU and the Greens. But a week before the election there are small but perhaps decisive deviations from research institute to research institute. Because every half a percentage point can ultimately be decisive for forming a coalition. Armin Laschet’s (Union) last hope to make up ground is likely to be another attack appearance against Olaf Scholz (SPD) in the last TV triall of Prosieben / Sat.1. Annalena Baerbock’s (Greens) last trump card is likely to be the climate strike on the Friday before the election. He could still pull indecisive citizens to green.

Of the two-party alliances, it is currently sufficient at most to reissue the coalition of the SPD and the Union. It would also suffice for a traffic light made up of the SPD, the Greens and the FDP, for a government made up of the CDU / CSU, the Greens and the FDP (“Jamaica Coalition”), an alliance made up of the SPD, CDU and FDP (“Germany Coalition”) and for Red-green-red. However, according to the information, around 38 percent of voters are still not sure who or whether they want to vote.

Here you will find an overview of the polls from the past week as well as those from the crucial week before the general election.

Polls before the federal election – Insa Sunday trend from September 20:

Before the federal election in a week, the Union increased slightly in a new Insa survey, but is still three percentage points behind the SPD. The Social Democrats with their candidate for Chancellor Olaf Scholz are in the “opinion trend” for them image at 25 percentage points and lose a counter. The union with Chancellor candidate Armin Laschet comes to 22 percent, one percentage point more than in the previous week.

The Greens follow at a considerable distance, the party of Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock remains at 15 percent. The FDP loses one point and is 12 percent. The AfD is unchanged at 11 and the left at 6.5 percent. The other parties together come to 8.5 percent.

Surveys before the Bundestag election – Politbarometer (Research Group Elections) from September 17th:

In the ZDF “Politbarometer”, the CDU / CSU remained at 22 percent, as in the previous two weeks. The SPD remained in the lead with an unchanged 25 percent. The Greens lost one point to 16 percent. Nothing changed in terms of the values ​​for the other parties. The FDP and AfD remained at eleven percent, the Left Party at six percent.

67 percent trust Olaf Scholz to run the Chancellery. Union candidate Armin Laschet, on the other hand, consider only 29 percent to be eligible for chancellor. Green candidate Baerbock is here at 26 percent.

Politbarometer, Deutschlandtrend and Co .: The surveys at a glance

* SPD union Green FDP AfD left other Insa 09/20/2021 25th 22nd 15th 12th 11 6.5 8.5 Research group elections 17.09.2021 25th 22nd 16 11 11 6th 9 Infratest dimap 16.09.2021 26th 22nd 15th 11 11 6th 9 Civey 09/15/2021 25th 23 17th 12th 10 6th 7th Emnid 09/16/2021 26th 20th 17th 11 12th 6th 8th YouGov 09/16/2021 25th 20th 15th 10 11 8th 11 Forsa 09/14/2021 25th 21 17th 11 11 6th 9 Allensbach September 8th, 2021 27 25th 15.5 9.5 11 6th 6th

On average, the SPD is rounded at 26 percentage points, the CDU / CSU at 22, the Greens at 16, the FDP and AfD at around 11 percentage points and the Left at 6.

Surveys before the federal election – “Germany trend” (Infratest dimap) from September 16:

Compared to the survey at the beginning of September, the Social Democrats in the ARD “Germany trend” were able to gain one point to 26 percent. The Union is even growing by two points and now comes to 22 percent. According to the information, the Greens remain in third place with 15 percent (minus one). The FDP and AfD are on par with eleven percent – the Liberals lost two points, the AfD one. The left is unchanged at six percent.

If the Federal Chancellor were directly elected, 40 percent would choose SPD Chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz according to “Deutschlandtrend” (minus three compared to the beginning of September). 19 percent (plus three) wanted the Union Chancellor candidate Armin Laschet as head of government, 13 percent (plus one) were for Green Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock. 28 percent (minus one) did not want to see any of the three personalities in the Chancellery.

Chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz wants to win the most votes in the federal election with the SPD. © Sven Hoppe / dpa

Forsa survey from September 14th:

In the RTL / ntv trend barometer, the CDU and CSU come to 21 percent, according to the data published on September 14, 2021 by the opinion research institute Forsa. That is two points more than in the previous week. The SPD remains stable and ahead at 25 percent. The other parties do not change their values ​​either – with the exception of the FDP, which loses two points and is now on par with the AfD with 11 percent. If the general election were now, the Greens could, according to the survey, expect 17 percent, the Left 6 percent.

Chancellor candidate Armin Laschet also increased the question of direct elections and gained two percentage points compared to the previous week, while SPD candidate Olaf Scholz and Green candidate Annalena Baerbock remained unchanged. With 30 percent, Scholz is now 19 percentage points ahead of Laschet and 15 points ahead of Baerbock.

The current surveys reflect the mood during the survey period. They are not predictions for election day. The institutes put the statistical error tolerance at +/- 2.5 percentage points.

