Of course, it doesn’t matter anyway, at least not for the ailing Thuja Occidentalis, which is changing from green to brown in droves, and I don’t mean that in a political way. The tree dies with water and without it too, the question is who can be held responsible. We suspect that not even Olaf Scholz can be blamed for this. The train would also be a suitable scapegoat, but it is not as bad as is often said. Let’s take the local S-Bahn to and from Frankfurt. It sends a friendly message to the app that it will run every 30 minutes over the summer, not every 20 minutes during rush hour as before. “The reason for this is staff shortages.” Despite the staff shortages, the transport association has nevertheless managed to increase the fare, and so the passenger now reliably gets less service for more money. Let’s see who can do that.