If your credit rating is not good enough to borrow money, it could help to simply give it away. This has a miraculous effect, if you believe the proponents of an unconditional basic income. And it is actually true, as a study by Oxford economist Eva Vivalt shows: people who are given $1,000 a month work an average of 1.3 hours less per week. The recipients do not invest the time they gain in community work, as they had hoped, but in their free time. Somehow this does not surprise us; after all, the unconditional pocket money we give our children does not lead to them voluntarily cleaning the bathroom.

On average, employees covered by collective agreements in Germany receive 1,644 euros in holiday pay, and even if this is not unconditional, it still feels like a little gift every time, just in time for the start of the holiday season. However, the Minister of Labor and Finance also want their gross from their net. At least we have known since this week that it can be sold as relief if the tax burden does not increase. So appeased, we leaf through a news magazine from northern Germany and learn a lot about luxury trips for the super-rich. We would have loved to have lunch at Jean-Rémy Moët’s private home, especially since they offer 60 bottles of champagne on top. But we are missing the required 175,000 euros. So we’re off to the North Sea again.