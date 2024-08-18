Just when the idea of ​​performance is starting to fade away and a normal everyday life full of confidence and a change of times is about to return, the Liberals are turning the corner. Competition or rivalry, as long as it’s the FDP? What are they getting away with? “We don’t need an anti-car policy,” says Secretary General Bijan Djir-Sarai, laying out a roadmap for the future. It contains outrageous things. The car enables individual mobility and stands for freedom like no other means of transport. Industry plays a crucial role in securing jobs, innovation and technological progress. Transport policy should be made without ideology. They are calling for openness to technology, the expansion of charging stations for electric cars, and, in the words of EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, a move away from the blanket ban on combustion engines in 2035, and openness to renewable fuels such as e-fuels. In addition, the road network needs to be expanded and improved, particularly in rural areas, in order to ensure participation. Green waves instead of artificial constipation, Formula 1 races back in Germany as a commitment to the innovation engine, climate protection through technology and artificial intelligence, all of that is in the paper. If the FDP leadership didn’t smoke this up in a Lauterbach cannabis farm, Franz Beckenbauer should now be quoted: Is it Christmas already?