This Monday, at the same time that the 2021 school year begins in the Province of Buenos Aires, more students will return to classes in the City, in the third and last stage of incorporations. This time it will be the turn of the third, fourth and fifth year students and, in technical schools, sixth year of high school.

The return to face-to-face classes in Capital was carried out in a staggered way. On Wednesday, February 17, 370,493 students began at the initial level (from 45 days to five years), including those who attend the special education modality; of first, second and third grade of primary and of the same cycle of special modality. High school freshmen and sophomores also started; and first and second year technical schools.

Meanwhile, on Monday, February 22, the students from the rest of the primary school (fourth, fifth and seventh grade) and from the second cycle of the special education modality returned to the classrooms.

In this third and final phase, This Monday, March 1, the remaining years of high school will return (third, fourth, fifth and sixth, in technical schools) and students who are still under the virtual system of the special modality.

The return to school in the City was done in three stages. Photo Luciano Thieberger

In this way, from this they will already be going to school the 785,152 students of the public and private schools of the City of Buenos Aires.

School attendance is compulsory, except for students with a risk condition or who live with someone who has it. The surveys of the Ministry of Education prior to the classes had revealed that 10% of the boys were in this situation.

The return to presence had its impact on public transport: 60,000 new passengers were added starting February 17. It also had an impact on traffic, which has almost returned to normality prior to the pandemic. 87% of the vehicles that used to circulate on business days.

Normality, however, is still a utopia because the coronavirus is still present and the risk continues. The return to school was done with a prevention protocol that does not contemplate that the establishments close if there are infections. Instead, it does raise the isolation of the bubbles.

According to the Ministry of Education of the City, in the first week of face-to-face classes 43 bubbles out of a total of 45,056 had to be isolated due to coronavirus cases. Another 45 did it preventively, for suspicious cases, although some were able to return to school because the tests were negative. In other words, in seven days, 0.2% of the bubbles were isolated.

NS