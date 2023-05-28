“They reported to us a video posted on TikTok that immortalizes the singer Ultimo around the Spanish Quarters on a scooter with two other people. No one, including the artist, wears helmets. Something unacceptable from a public figure followed by many young people. Unless you tell us that it is a ‘lookalike’ of him, apologize publicly as soon as possible ”. These are the words of the deputy of the Verdi-Left Alliance Francesco Emilio Borrelli, who published a video on Facebook taken from Tik Tok in which three people are seen, all without helmets, smiling aboard a scooter in the streets of Naples. Among them there also seems to be the Roman singer-songwriter Ultimo.

“What example do we set in this way to the very young? How do we explain to them that the helmet must always be worn if one of their idols flouts the rules? Public figures, especially those with a young audience, have a moral duty to always be the first to set a good example. Such acts are not tolerable.”