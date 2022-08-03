Last July the development study of the MMO Last Oasis posted a post on Steam with a very eloquent title: “Last Oasis sucks“.

The long post highlights how it is the different things in the game that just didn’t go down not only for the players, but also for its creator. The MMO that sees players embark on a survival journey on walking fortresses called Walkers has had several problems since its development, with the studio having to refund the cost of the game to disgruntled players.

“We could argue for hours why Last Oasis isn’t objectively fun and what needs to be changed to make it a great experience“wrote the developer.”We actually did this for 4 seasons, to be precise. And while each season got rid of tons of problems, there was always one fundamental problem: I, personally, didn’t enjoy playing Last Oasis.“.

So what can be done to improve the situation? The team has now released season 5 of the game which focuses mostly on the PvE element. The keys to this result are clear; focus on PVE to deliver fun and “safe” content to multiple solo players and small groups. The PvP servers are still active and offer more resources and rewards, but the team has always had the problem that large clans dominate the servers, making it impossible for smaller groups to play. PvE content is now richer and adds more cooperative and strategic elements to battles.

The developer admits that probably not everyone will be happy with this change, especially for those who love PvP, but it’s just about looking for a sort of balance that the team hopes to find soon.

Source: PC Gamer