Ciudad Juarez.- The Municipal Water and Sanitation Board (JMAS) of Ciudad Juárez reported that the weather conditions on the evening of Wednesday, August 21, caused problems in the electrical system, which caused the operation of several wells and pumping stations to stop.

As a result, 26 colonies are currently without a supply of drinking water in their homes.

As of 8:42 am on Thursday, August 22, of the 80 affected sites, 35 had been restored.

The affected neighborhoods include Sendero, Las Lajas, Satellite, Fidel Avila, Quintas del Valle, Tres Torres, Tres Cantos, Cantares, Miralos, Valley of the Sun, Monte Carlo, Southern Horizons, Southern Parajes, Colonial Villa, Eastern Parajes, Pacific Grasslands, Haciendas, Mezquital, Hacienda de Las Torres University, Hacienda de Las Torres, Rincones de Salvarcar, Arecas, Los Arenales, Aguilas de Zaragoza, Tierra Nueva, Morelos 1, 2 and 3, and Waterfill.

The decentralized has not yet defined a specific time for the complete normalization of the service.