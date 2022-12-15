Last night unrest in Dutch cities after losing Morocco, 14-year-old boy dies in France

Morocco’s loss to France in the semi-final of the World Cup has sparked unrest in some parts of the country. In Amsterdam there was one last Wednesday on Thursday night emergency order in effect, after more than a hundred people in the Osdorp district confronted the police. The police have arrested a total of nineteen people in Rotterdam, Amsterdam and The Hague — the lion’s share in Rotterdam.

In Rotterdam, the Mobile Unit (ME) chased groups of young people away from the West-Kruiskade and the Kruisplein in the center of the city. Men set off fireworks there, blocked the street and a few threw stones at the police. A bystander was also assaulted. The victim suffered a broken nose, police said. In The Hague and Utrecht the evening went more pleasantly. Fireworks were set off and hooted. In Utrecht there was dancing and snacks were distributed.

Dead in France

Emotions also ran high in France — where the largest group of Moroccans outside Morocco lives. A 14-year-old boy was killed in riots in the southern city of Montpellier after France won the semi-final against Morocco at the World Cup. He was hit by a car trying to evade rioters and died in hospital from his injuries.

on social media shows a car carrying a French flag being attacked by a group of people. The driver flees and runs over several people. The police found the car abandoned and are investigating, the French authorities report.

The disturbances in France were not limited to Montpellier. In Lyon, there was a confrontation between far-right hooligans and the police. There, police used tear gas to disperse the rioters. In Paris, too, the festive atmosphere of earlier in the evening turned into grimness. On the Champs-Élysées, rioters attacked riot police with fireworks. More than 100 people have been arrested in the French capital.