The show has been enjoyed in La Roda (Albacete), Madrid and Caspe (Zaragoza), and, yesterday, finally, on the stage of the Víctor Villegas Auditorium in Murcia. / JAVIER CARRIÓN / AGM

The music and performing arts company Belter Souls says goodbye on Saturday night to its tour ‘The Christmas Soul’ with its second Murcian date at the Víctor Villegas regional auditorium in the capital. There are still tickets available, from 20 euros, through the official website of the Auditorium (auditoriomurcia.org).

‘The Christmas Soul’ is a choral tribute to the Christmas season. «We wanted to pay tribute to the music that has accompanied us all our lives at this time, based on a selection of Christmas carols and other songs that sound a lot like Christmas, such as ‘Happy Xmas (War Is Over)’ by John Lennon or ‘Hallelujah’, by Leonard Cohen, “said Pablo de Torres, its director, to LA TRUTH.

A repertoire where versions of Christmas carols such as ‘Silent Night’, ‘Oh Come, All Ye Faithful’ (‘Adeste Fideles’), ‘Little Drummer Boy’ (‘El Tamborilero’) or ‘Ain’t no Mountain High Enough’, by Marvin Gaye, they also have a place. It is a show that has been enjoyed in La Roda (Albacete), Madrid and Caspe (Zaragoza). The Valencia ‘show’, on the other hand, had to be canceled for reasons beyond the control of the company.

New sounds



Without becoming a musical, ‘The Christmas Soul’ innovates with the usual staging of the choirs. Its protagonists do not remain static but instead perform acting interventions, choreographies and scenes, with a dramaturgy “that seeks the soul of Christmas.” The line-up is made up of eight experienced voices – ‘Joyful!’, The previous show, was a success – and a band of five musicians. In their previous and first tour of the same name, they only had keyboard, bass and drums. Now, they have been joined by two multi-instrumental musicians who play the saxophone, trombone, guitar and percussion.

‘The Christmas Soul’ is a montage for the whole family. “We are fascinated to see how 6-year-old children endure an hour and a half, dance in their armchair and entertain themselves,” acknowledged Pablo de Torres in ‘GPS’. A safe proposal with the auditorium capacity at 50% and that “is necessary after a more atypical Christmas than we expected.” Tonight Belter Souls will say goodbye to Christmas, starting at 8:00 p.m., for up to 11 months.