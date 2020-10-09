The intensity of the explosions of artillery shells on the territory of military depots in the Ryazan region has decreased, and last night there were only two explosions. This was reported with reference to a representative of the regional emergency services “RIA News“.

Also, the interlocutor of the agency said that six combat areas for extinguishing the fire have been created, the work of a ground group has been organized to protect settlements and extinguish individual fires at a safe distance.

In addition, it became known that on October 9 it is planned to conduct reconnaissance of the emergency zone with the help of the aviation of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, which will also continue to work on extinguishing the fire.

At the moment, 1,562 people and 405 pieces of equipment are involved in the response in the region, including three fire trains and nine aircraft, of which 503 people and 102 pieces of equipment are from the Russian Emergencies Ministry.

Earlier, the Deputy Minister of Defense of Russia, General of the Army Dmitry Bulgakov, who heads the operational headquarters for the elimination of the emergency, said that the emergency regime in the Ryazan region was lifted from 08:00 on October 9 by the decision of the operational headquarters.

On October 8, Emergencies Minister Yevgeny Zinichev reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the progress in fighting the fire. He said that the department is building up the grouping of forces and means to eliminate fires in the settlements of the Ryazan region, which fell into the affected area from the bursting of shells.

According to him, 16 people suffered as a result of the emergency.

On the same day, it was reported that schoolchildren of the districts caught in the emergency zone due to the fire were sent ahead of schedule on vacation. There are seven educational institutions and their branches in the area of ​​the incident.

A fire at an ammunition depot in the Ryazan region began the day before. The press service of the Western Military District believes that the fire spread to the warehouse from the burning grass. According to the regional administration, the human factor could be the reason.