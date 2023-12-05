Last night in Moscow became the coldest since the beginning of winter, the minimum air temperature at the base weather station dropped to -12.9 degrees. Leading employee of the Phobos weather center Mikhail Leus announced this on Tuesday, December 5, in his Telegram channel.

He clarified that at other metropolitan weather stations the minimum temperature ranged from -9.1 degrees in Balchug to -15.0 degrees in Tushino, in New Moscow the minimum thermometers showed -16.9 degrees. In the Moscow region, the coldest place was in Melikhovo – -17.9 degrees.

As the forecaster clarified, this is data as of 6:00. It’s possible the temperature could drop even lower.

“Today the weather in the capital will continue to be shaped by the rear part of the cyclone, which has left for the Southern Urals. The region will remain cloudy, with unstable clearings, and light snow in places,” Leus predicts.

Earlier, on December 4, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that from Tuesday to Saturday abnormal frosts are expected in the capital – 7-10 degrees below normal.

The head of the Meteo forecasting center, Alexander Shuvalov, said that throughout the week the temperature in Moscow will decrease and by Friday will reach -20 degrees.