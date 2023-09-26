How did you feel about the content of this article?

On the last day to make announcements before the Argentine elections, the Minister of Economy announced bonuses for those who do not have registered formal income and do not receive financial assistance from the State | Photo: EFE/André Borges

Argentina’s Economy Minister and Peronist candidate for the Casa Rosada, Sergio Massa, made his last move to try to win the October 22nd presidential election.

On the last day to make announcements before the elections, the presidential candidate announced this Tuesday (26) the payment of a bonus to people between 18 and 64 years old who do not have a registered formal income and who do not receive any type of financial assistance from the State.

Two installments of 47 thousand pesos (R$670) will be paid in October and November. According to the Clarín newspaper, 2 million people should be covered by the benefit.

Massa informed that part of the cost of the bonus will be financed with advances from Income Tax on banks, finance companies and companies that he defined as “winners from the devaluation”.

It is a reference to the 22% devaluation of the peso promoted in August by Peronism and which the government claims was an imposition by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In second place in the polls, behind the libertarian Javier Milei, and cornered by the deterioration of Argentina’s dramatic economic situation (inflation in 12 months rose to 124.4% in August, after remaining at 113.4% in July), Massa has announced packages of “goodies” to try to turn things around at the polls.

At the end of August, he announced measures such as the payment of bonuses to retirees and pensioners in September, October and November; easier credit conditions; increases in transfers from the Food Card program; tax incentives for companies; stimulating exports and agricultural production; among others.

Another move is the expansion of income tax exemption for those who earn up to 2 million Argentine pesos per year (around R$ 28,500), approved last week in the Chamber of Deputies and which Peronism hopes will have the same fate in the Senate this week.