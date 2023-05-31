The Barcelona coachXavi Hernández assured that Lionel Messi lor they want “all the culés, regardless of whether he comes or not” and that everything depends on “what he wants to do” and that dream can come true.

“All the culés agree that Messi deserves a farewell, a tribute, let’s see. Messi is the history of the club, we don’t know if he will come or not, but he is the best footballer in history and he also deserves a farewell,” insisted the Barcelona coach.

almost fixed

And while that happens, the French sports newspaper, L’Equippe, assures that the Argentine will play with Barcelona and tells how the plot will unfold, since the key team will behe Inter Miami.

“New script twist in Operation Leo Messi. He Barcelona, who is still waiting for the approval of the LaLiga Viability Plan to find out if he will be able to sign or not next season, he would be weaving a strategy with Inter Miami to make possible the return of the Argentine to Barcelona”, says the newspaper Sport de the Catalan capital.

And he adds: “Always according to the information from ‘L’Equipe’, the Blaugrana and the Americans want to close an agreement in which Messi would sign for the MLS franchise and play for FC Barcelona from 6 to 18 months on loan, so could be part of the culé squad next season at the Olympic Stadium Lluís Companysthus confirming Leo’s long-awaited return as a Blaugrana player”.

High level

For some time there has been talk that Messi will leave midway through this year psg, club in which he has not settled.

“From L’Equipe they point out that for Leo it would be an option that would make a lot of sense, since it would allow him to continue playing at the highest level in Europe until the America’s Cup 2024to close the circle with the club of his life, before going to play at the United Statess”, says the Spanish sports newspaper.

