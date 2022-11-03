Friday, November 4, 2022
Last moment: Gerard Piqué announced his retirement

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 3, 2022
in Sports
With a surprise announcement on his official Twitter account, and with a message dedicated especially to Barcelona fans, Gerard Piqué announced his retirement from professional football saying that this coming Saturday, against Almería, will be his last game at the Spotify Camp Nou before his audience.

The defender’s decision comes after he lost a lot of ground with respect to the rest of the central defenders that make up the FC Barcelona squad. In this 2022/23 season, the defender who emerged from the culé academy has played just 555 minutes divided into 9 games between LaLiga and the UEFA Champions League. All a sign that this decision was very close to coming.

““Now that the dreams of a child have come true, I want to tell you that I have decided it is time to close this circle. I have always said that after Barça there will be no other team, and that is how it will be””

Throughout his illustrious career, the 35-year-old player garnered a huge number of titles with both the Blaugrana and the Spanish National Team. Among his main conquests are LaLiga on 8 occasions, 4 UEFA Champions League (3 with Barca and 1 with Manchester United), 3 Club World Cups, 1 World Cup and 1 European Championship. Not bad for a defender who had to leave the Barcelona team in search of minutes and who later ended up becoming one of the best defenders in the history of the Catalan team.

Now, a new stage in Gerard Piqué’s life will begin as he will surely continue to be involved with the team he loves as well as with the sport as he is with the Davis Cup tennis.


