The last weeks of the Argentine soccer transfer market are coming and the teams are preparing to start the season in the best way, in a year that will be full of activity both nationally and continentally.
Here we will tell you the latest news, with everything you need to know, ahead of the start of the Professional League Cup 2022 which is scheduled for Thursday, February 10: the last hour of the most resounding signings that have already been made official. Let’s go.
On the day of his 22nd birthday, Álvarez received a special gift: he was announced as a Manchester City reinforcement, although he will remain at River until July 2022.
Last minute: Giovani Lo Celso, a 25-year-old midfielder who plays for the Argentine national team, will join Villarreal on loan from Tottenham. Coach Unai Emery was a key factor for the Argentine to reject Lyon.
Barco signed his contract with the River Plate club at the Monumental offices, prior to River’s friendly against Platense last Saturday. Both the “Millo” and Atlanta United announced it on their social networks.
Leandro Fernández returns to Red. The former Godoy Cruz apologized for how his departure took place in 2020, when he left without renewing his contract on free status. From a recent past at Nacional de Montevideo (he scored 10 goals in 32 games), on loan from Inter, Leandro arrives to Independiente to bring joy to the club again.
Mateo Bajamich, a footballer for the Houston Dynamo who emerged from Instituto de Córdoba, left on loan to Huracán. In addition, the Argentine team will have a purchase option to keep the pass of the 22-year-old footballer. Will it break it?
Joel Soñora became Vélez’s fifth reinforcement. He arrives on loan from Banfield until the end of 2022 with a charge and with a purchase option. This hitch has already shown some glimpses of his football and will seek, under Pellegrino’s command, to exhibit them in the “Fortín”.
