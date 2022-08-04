The transfer market in Argentine soccer continues to have movements, and it will be like this until next August 8, since both the clubs that transferred a soccer player abroad after July 7 could add a replacement, and if the player they incorporate is from another team in the country, that second club would also have an exception enabled.
That is why below we will review the most outstanding news, less than a week before the closing.
Agustín Rossi is training normally and will be Boca’s goalkeeper next Saturday at the Bombonera against Platense, in the midst of the conflict that broke out in the last few hours due to the frustrated negotiation due to the renewal of their bond. Rossi will not continue at the club after June 2023, at least for now, but the Football Council has decided that he will continue to save.
The performance of former Atlético Rafaela in Racing is being optimal, constantly scoring and assisting, which is why he aroused the interest of several European clubs. Turkey’s Fenerbahce are the top contenders, but Italy’s Udinese are also eyeing them.
Boca urgently needs a central defender, so it made a new offer for Adonis Frías, the 24-year-old defense and justice top defender. If they polish some issues, the footballer’s transfer could materialize, since Varela’s team wants it to materialize if it serves them financially.
Franco Cristaldo is perhaps the best Huracán player today, which is why he had aroused the interest of Santos from Brazil for his transfer. However, there was no agreement for the bank guarantees and for now he will continue in the “Globo”.
Lautaro Morales, Lanús goalkeeper, will go on loan for 18 months to Newell’s Old Boys, with a play-off clause and it remains to be defined whether it is with or without an option, according to journalist César Merlo.
