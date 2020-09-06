Extending the season until the end of October is the solution for many accommodation and tourist sites to save a difficult season. According to Vendée Tourisme, at barely 3 out of 10 campsites say they are satisfied with the summer season. For the month of September, we have to count on last minute bookings from vacationers who have come to seek tranquility, “That’s what we’re looking for, tranquility, not crowded campsites“, explains this tourist.



“Our clientele has changed a bit, we have a retired clientele but people are there for the moment, the weather is good (…) we have a lot of last minute bookings, we are very satisfied, we hope that it will continue. longer in the month of September“, explains Alexis Raingeard, manager of the “Les Vagues” campsite. For the month of September, managers are dependent on the weather and the spread of the virus.