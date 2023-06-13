The news of the day in the world is the decision of Kylian Mbappé not to renew until the year 2025. In 90min we already reported what the situation of the Frenchman was like less than a week ago, in case of not activating the option to stay one more year, Qatar could decide to sell him and that is exactly what has happened.
Everything has its origin in the World Cup in Qatar 2022. The obsession of the leaders of the Parisian club with which Kylian played his World Cup as a PSG player has been expensive, because now his team is going to be practically dismantled. Neither Messi, nor Mbappé and who knows if without Neymar…
Mbappé had until July 31 to announce his decision to Paris Saint Germain, but his decision has been quite early, as it has surprised all the leaders, who are furious with the footballer for how quickly he has been echoed in the media. communication and for having made this decision two days after Florentino Pérez said: ”I’m going to sign him, but not this year”. It is speculated that the player and the president go hand in hand on this occasion.
At this time the decision is in the hands of the player, since he is the total owner of his future. PSG has dropped that he will not leave the club for free under any circumstances, but it is the Frenchman who has the cards in his hand. He can now choose what his fate will be and at what price, because if he considers that the amount requested by the club is higher than what he has in mind, he can threaten to fulfill his contract and not leave the club, putting in check All Qatar planning.
