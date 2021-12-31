The situation of Ousmane Dembélé does not stop turning. The news about the future of the Frenchman is constant with each passing day and the agreement to renew his contract, which expires in June, is now further away than ever after the meeting that the club held with its representative, Moussa Sissoko.
Although it seemed that the player wanted to stay at Barcelona, his high demands make this completely unfeasible and he has rejected the renewal offer, since the club asked him to readjust his salary by half, although with a series of incentives in performance function. The financial situation of FC Barcelona does not allow for large disbursements or large renovations and they are not willing to give up either with Dembélé or with any player.
In recent months, both Joan Laporta and Xavi Hernández have not stopped publicly praising the Frenchman, telling him how important he is for the team or that he is a better player than Mbappé. But that is not enough for him and to renew his contract he has asked for crack numbers.
From TV3 They report that Sissoko has asked for a salary of 30 million euros gross per season for the player plus a series of variables for titles and games played, which would make him the highest paid of the entire squad by far. In addition, to that we would have to add 15 million for Sissoko himself and a transfer bonus of 30 million.
In the club they are not willing to upload their proposal and are pessimistic about the continuity of the French. Unless the situation of a radical return, Dembélé will not renew and that, in addition to a problem, leaves a completely uncertain scenario.
One of the options that Barcelona would be managing would be to give him the letter of freedom in this same market so that he leaves in January, according to reports from the newspaper Sport. However, they also point out that the club believes that he will not accept it because he would have already reached an agreement with a club for the month of June and leaving Barça now would hinder his plans.
If Dembélé finally stays at the Camp Nou, the big question is whether they will send him to the stands or will they count on him. For Xavi it is an important piece, but letting him play could create a bad atmosphere, especially in the fans.
The Frenchman’s main destination could be Juventus in Turin, a club with which he would have supposedly already reached an agreement for next season. From the newspaper Sport They add that El Mosquito would also be watching PSG in case an offer comes to him.
At the moment the one that has come to him is that of Newcastle. The magpies have been behind the French winger for a long time and according to the journalist Rudy Galetti they would have offered him a salary of 20 million per year, 12 million commission for the representative and another 20 transfer bonus but the player would have rejected it.
Thus, Dembélé’s situation at Can Barça is more than complicated and it seems that until June there will be no solution.
