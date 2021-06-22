A last minute review of some offers that have been left in the pipeline before the end of Amazon Prime Day
They say that about “what is good, if brief, twice as good”, a few words that Amazon strongly embraces as if it were a mantra when it came to raising their Prime Day, since we are just a few hours away for it to happen. by the end of the campaign of the great online marketplace. To say goodbye to him as he deserves, we wanted to give a final review of the sales he offers us, looking for anything that has remained in the pipeline and we believe that it is worth standing out. These are the last minute offers that we have found:
We were left with some interesting sales titles in the pipeline, something that we wanted to remedy with this selection that you will see below. The list is mixed, but it has the platform of each sale title indicated.
- Ring Fit Adventure for Nintendo Switch for 49.90 euros (Original price 79.99 euros). The popular title for Switch is on sale along with its elusive accessory for a very attractive price compared to the original. As a support to an exercise routine, it is a great ally.
- The Crew 2 for PlayStation 4 (Standard Edition) for 18.90 euros (Original price 69.99 euros). The second installment of Ubisoft’s ambitious driving title solves many of the problems of its predecessor to offer a more rounded experience. This is its standard edition, which is at an interesting price in its physical version.
- Stardew Valley for Nintendo Switch for 24.99 euros (Original price 39.99 euros). If you do not know Stardew Valley and you are fans of “life” simulators with RPG touches like Story of Seasons, you are taking time to enjoy one of the best installments of the genre in years. A direct recommendation.
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey + Assassin’s Creed Origins for Xbox for 28.40 euros (Original price 49.99 euros). If you like to invest hours and hours in a title, this AC pack with two of its latest installments is a real well of hours in which to lose ourselves, and it has a very good price now.
- Football Manager 2021 for PC for 22.79 euros (Original price Text euros). One of the most popular management titles within the Rey sport, which is now discounted in its physical edition with a great price. If you like the genre it is a great title in which to invest our time.
- Mortal Kombat 11 for Nintendo Switch for 16.99 euros (Original price 49.99 euros). The Switch edition of NetherRealm Studios’ fighting title is greatly enjoyed on Nintendo’s hybrid console, especially if we can get hold of it for a price like the current one.
With the amount of accessories that are on sale in the Amazon Prime Days we would need a whole week just to cover everything we can find. In our case, we have done the best we can, with options for all platforms between this and our previous text.
- Razer Seiren X microphone for PlayStation for 59.99 euros (Original price 109.99 euros). Based on the USB microphone of the same name, this Serien X for PlayStation is adapted for use on the Sony console, although we can also use it normally on PC without losing options.
- Thrustmaster ESWAP X Pro Controller for 139.99 euros (Original price 169.99 euros). This Thrustmaster controller is built with modularity in mind, giving the option of adding new features or relocating existing ones with ease. It is very well contracted and has full compatibility with Xbox family consoles. The PS4 version It is also lowered.
- Headphones Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 for 119.99 euros (Original price 149.99 euros). With a good construction and a microphone to stand out in its range, these Turtle Beach wireless headphones are a good option for the console gamer for their compatibility and comfort. This is the version for Xbox, but the edition for Sony consoles is also discounted.
- Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed mouse for 38.01 euros (Original price 69.99 euros). With an excellent form factor, a good sensor, and wireless capabilities, this Razer mouse is a very solid choice for any right-handed gamer, especially at the price it is now at, which puts it on a par with Logitech’s popular G305.
- HyperX Alloy Elite 2 RGB for 115.90 euros (Original price 259.99 euros). This membrane keyboard from HyperX is part of their Alloy line, keyboards that we have recommended in the past. With an aluminum body and proprietary switches based on Cherry MX Reds, this model is an excellent choice at its current price.
- Asus TUF Gaming VG279QM monitor for 299.99 euros (Original price 399.99 euros). Even despite being an FHD monitor, this model with Asus Fast IPS panel is loaded with extras dedicated to making it, at the same time, a competition and consumer monitor, as well as one of the few 280 hertz options on the market. below 300 euros, thanks to its current discount.
- SanDisk Ultra MicroSDXC Memory Card for 25.99 euros (Original price 39.99 euros). If we need space for our Nintendo Switch, the Amazon sales offer us this fantastic SanDisk unit with no less than 200 GB of space for just under 25 euros.
- Logitech G920 Driving Force racing wheel for 199.99 euros (Original price 399.99 euros). Less than 200 euros for one of the best steering wheels we can buy to take our first steps in hardware-supported racing simulations. This version is compatible with Xbox consoles, but we also have a discount the Logitech G29 for the new Sony console.
- Millenium MD49 DQHD monitor for 869.99 euros (Original price 1,199 euros). Of course, the price of this Millenium monitor may scare many away, but it is one of the most complete ultra-panoramic models on the market today, with Samsung’s VA panel, a high refresh rate, ultra-wide 4K resolution and a myriad of additional features.
- Evercade Premium Pack for 69.50 euros (Original price 89.99 euros). Not so much an accessory to play, as a device to play itself, the Evercade is an interesting proposal within the Retro game, with official licenses in the formula and the physical format as a bet. Is
We close with some interesting laptops that we have found among the offers and that did not appear in our previous text, with it, we close this additional review of Amazon’s Prime Days.
- MSI Katana GF66 11UC-072XES for 949.99 euros (Original price 1,249.99 euros). Combined with the i7-11800H with RTX 3050, this laptop has enough power to explore the capabilities of its FHD panel with ease. The rest of the components accompany it as well, making the 950 euros it costs now very worth it.
- Acer Aspire 5 A515-56G for 599.99 euros (Original price 699.99 euros). It is not a model to play, but it is a functional laptop with very good features for the price it has now. Plus, thanks to Nvidia’s modest MX350 and Intel’s Xe integrated graphics, it may give us some surprises on tasks that depend on our graphics.
- Acer Nitro 5 AN515-55 for 779.99 euros (Original price 999.99 euros). Although the RTX 2060 that uses this laptop has lagged behind the new generation, this graph is still a real monster in FHD, the resolution of this laptop, which also has a good list of components for less than 800 euros thanks to its current discount.
To finish with the offers, what better than a small look at other sales and promotions that we can find during these days. Amazon has a wide catalog of services to its credit, among which we find proposals as interesting as these:
- 4 months free access to Amazon Music Unlimited. Amazon’s streaming music service, with more than 70 million songs to accompany our gaming sessions. After those 4 months, we must bear in mind that the cost of the service is € 9.99 per month.
- 6 months free access to Amazon Music Unlimited. If the four months above know us little, for the purchase of a 4th generation Echo Dot we can get 6 months free until the end of the Amazon Prime Days.
- 3 free months of Kindle Unlimited on Amazon. If what you use to disconnect from the remote is a little reading, Kindle Unlimited is an almost inexhaustible source of it, to get lost in the digital ink of these fantastic reading devices.
And also some very interesting technological products that can help you have a more comfortable home:
- Echo 4th Generation for 69.99 euros (original price 99.99 euros) The well-known Echo device improves its performance with this review in three different colors that allows enormous comforts in your home with its integration with services such as Apple Music, Spotify or communication devices.
- Echo Auto for 34.99 euros (original price 59.99 euros) You know the Echo, right? Well, this version allows us to take Alexa to our own car by connecting with the phone app. It has 8 microphones and long-range technology.
- Echo Dot 4th Generation for 24.99 euros (original price 59.99 euros) Something more than a smart speaker with Alexa, it allows us to control the volume of all our entertainment at home and allows us to have a discreet and elegant support for Alexa and many other functionalities.
- Kindle for 69.99 euros (original price 89.99 euros) The Kindle device has become a phenomenon for those who want to have stored libraries of thousands of books in a single small device. One of the best reading hardware in terms of value for money.
- Kindle Paperwhite for 94.99 euros (original price 129.99 euros) The premium version of the reading device, much lighter and thinner with different storage options based on the capacity of the hard disk and with functions such as being waterproof or having an integrated light.
