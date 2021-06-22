A last minute review of some offers that have been left in the pipeline before the end of Amazon Prime Day

They say that about “what is good, if brief, twice as good”, a few words that Amazon strongly embraces as if it were a mantra when it came to raising their Prime Day, since we are just a few hours away for it to happen. by the end of the campaign of the great online marketplace. To say goodbye to him as he deserves, we wanted to give a final review of the sales he offers us, looking for anything that has remained in the pipeline and we believe that it is worth standing out. These are the last minute offers that we have found:

Last minute video game deals on Prime Day

We were left with some interesting sales titles in the pipeline, something that we wanted to remedy with this selection that you will see below. The list is mixed, but it has the platform of each sale title indicated.

Last minute deals on gaming accessories

With the amount of accessories that are on sale in the Amazon Prime Days we would need a whole week just to cover everything we can find. In our case, we have done the best we can, with options for all platforms between this and our previous text.

Last minute deals on laptops this Amazon Prime Day

We close with some interesting laptops that we have found among the offers and that did not appear in our previous text, with it, we close this additional review of Amazon’s Prime Days.

MSI Katana GF66 11UC-072XES for 949.99 euros (Original price 1,249.99 euros). Combined with the i7-11800H with RTX 3050, this laptop has enough power to explore the capabilities of its FHD panel with ease. The rest of the components accompany it as well, making the 950 euros it costs now very worth it.

Acer Aspire 5 A515-56G for 599.99 euros (Original price 699.99 euros). It is not a model to play, but it is a functional laptop with very good features for the price it has now. Plus, thanks to Nvidia’s modest MX350 and Intel’s Xe integrated graphics, it may give us some surprises on tasks that depend on our graphics.

Acer Nitro 5 AN515-55 for 779.99 euros (Original price 999.99 euros). Although the RTX 2060 that uses this laptop has lagged behind the new generation, this graph is still a real monster in FHD, the resolution of this laptop, which also has a good list of components for less than 800 euros thanks to its current discount.

Other technology products and services that may interest you

To finish with the offers, what better than a small look at other sales and promotions that we can find during these days. Amazon has a wide catalog of services to its credit, among which we find proposals as interesting as these:

And also some very interesting technological products that can help you have a more comfortable home:

Echo 4th Generation for 69.99 euros (original price 99.99 euros) The well-known Echo device improves its performance with this review in three different colors that allows enormous comforts in your home with its integration with services such as Apple Music, Spotify or communication devices.

Echo Auto for 34.99 euros (original price 59.99 euros) You know the Echo, right? Well, this version allows us to take Alexa to our own car by connecting with the phone app. It has 8 microphones and long-range technology.

Echo Dot 4th Generation for 24.99 euros (original price 59.99 euros) Something more than a smart speaker with Alexa, it allows us to control the volume of all our entertainment at home and allows us to have a discreet and elegant support for Alexa and many other functionalities.

Kindle for 69.99 euros (original price 89.99 euros) The Kindle device has become a phenomenon for those who want to have stored libraries of thousands of books in a single small device. One of the best reading hardware in terms of value for money.

Kindle Paperwhite for 94.99 euros (original price 129.99 euros) The premium version of the reading device, much lighter and thinner with different storage options based on the capacity of the hard disk and with functions such as being waterproof or having an integrated light.

