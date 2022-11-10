Ukraine detains Russia Today blogger accused of spreading disinformation

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has reported this Thursday of the arrest of a worker from the Russia Today media outlet, the Russian international propaganda organ, which he accuses of spreading disinformation and alleged propaganda from the Kremlin to the countries of the European Union.

The operation has been carried out in the Chernigov region, where another person accused of collaborating with this Russia Today worker has been arrested. Searches and the arrest of two Ukrainian citizens considered pro-Russian have also been carried out in Dnipro.

According to the SBU, in his publications and videos, the detainee justified the war started by Russia eight months ago, as well as the war crimes that would have been committed during the conflict against the civilian population and the attacks on critical infrastructure.

In turn, they also accuse him of having spread disinformation from the battlefront and asked the international community to limit its aid to Ukraine. To do this, it used its own YouTube and Telegram channels, reaching an audience of more than half a million people.

His accomplice, as the SBU has described him, is a European citizen who was in charge of editing the videos, and who later traveled to Chernigov to carry out “editorial tasks”, collect materials and prepare “commissioned stories” by the Kremlin .

Both are accused of four crimes, including justifying the war started by Russia and glorifying its participants, details the SBU.

On the other hand, two Ukrainian citizens have been arrested in the Dnipro region, one of them in the city of Pokrov and the other in Novomoskovsk. Both are accused of being pro-Russian propagandists, as well as defending the invasion of Ukraine and “discrediting” the government of Volodimir Zelenski. (Europa Press)