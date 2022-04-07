Zelenski says that Russia tries to hide the evidence of its crimes and warns that there are thousands of missing people

The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, accused Russia this morning of “taking the dead out of the streets and basements of the occupied territory” to hide the evidence “of the war crimes” that his army commits in Ukraine. Zelensky has said he has “information that the Russian army has changed its tactics and is trying to remove the dead from the streets and cellars of the occupied territory. Ukrainians killed. This is just an attempt to hide the evidence and nothing more.”

But, in his opinion, “responsibility cannot be avoided. We already know of thousands of disappeared people. We already know of thousands of people who could be deported to Russia or killed,” said the president, after promising to “discover the circumstances of most of our missing citizens.

The Ukrainian president believes that, from what was seen in Bucha, “it seems that the attitude towards the modern Russian state is finally changing in the world” and that now the attitude towards Russia is simple: “Either you support the search for peace or support unjustified massacres.” He has also called on Russian citizens to stand up to “the Russian repressive machinery”, because that will always be better than “being equated with the Nazis for the rest of your life”.

After a day in which the Western allies decided to increase their sanctions against Russia and its interests in the world, the president has indicated that, although “spectacular”, these sanctions “are not enough” and that they will continue to insist on a complete blockade of the banking system Russian and in the rejection of oil from that country.

“If there is no really painful package of sanctions against Russia,” Zelenskiy pointed out, Russia will consider it as permission to attack Donbas, the regions of eastern Ukraine whose independence Moscow has recognized and on which Russia now wants to concentrate its offensive. . (EFE)