Part of these forces will be redirected towards Donbas (but not all, insists the ISW), where Putin has decided last week to focus his efforts. This region in the east of the country is now the new focus of the fighting and the Russians would be trying to surround the Ukrainian defenses. From the east, with the forces he has in Donbas, and from the west, entering from Izium, a city he has controlled since Thursday. His next target to secure Donbas would be Sloviansk.

Further south, in the Donetsk and Lugansk regions, the Russians make no headway. The situation of the invading army, with their logistical problems and low moraleit will hardly improve due to the possible arrival of reinforcements from the northeastern front.

On the Sea of ​​Azov coast, Mariupol’s defenses are holding up longer than most experts say. The Russians they have practically reached the center of the city, but it is not yet under your control. According to the Ukrainian Defense Staff, in addition, they would be suffering significant casualties in the siege of this city, which would act as a bridge between the areas that the Kremlin controls in Donbas and the Crimean peninsula.

